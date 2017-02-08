Senate GOP OKS bill to restrict union dues, contributions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican senators are trying again to restrict how Pennsylvania’s public-sector labor unions collect dues and political action committee contributions.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted 28-22 on Wednesday to send the bill to the House. Six Republicans voted against the bill, as did six Democrats. The Senate passed similar bill in 2015, but it died in the House amid opposition from labor unions. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf opposes it, too.

The bill would bar the state, school districts and local government employers from deducting any portion of union dues that underwrite political activity and union political action committee contributions from the paychecks of unionized workers. The voluntary deductions are often part of negotiated labor contracts.

Only deductions that pay for contract negotiation costs and other non-political activity would be allowed.

