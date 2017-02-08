Pair arrest on drug, gun charges during traffic stop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a couple on drug and weapon charges after finding marijuana and a handgun in their car during a traffic stop.

Police say Rafael Colomba, 22, Brianna Lugo, 19, were with a 1-year-old child when they were pulled over Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of S. Queen St.

Police smelled marijuana in the car when decided to conduct a search. About 119 grams of marijuana, a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia and unidentified pills were discovered in the car.

The 1-year-old child was turned over to a family member.

Due to prior convictions, Colomba or Lugo were prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.

Coloma has been charged with possession with felony intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess firearms, and related charges. Lugo is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess, and related charges.

Both were committed to Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...