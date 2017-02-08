Municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Several Midstate municipalities have declared snow emergencies ahead of a storm expected to bring several inches of snow to the area.

Rain is expected to change over to a steady snowfall Wednesday night.

Snow will last overnight and into the Thursday morning commute.

The following municipalities have declared snow emergencies or alerts:

Adams County

Gettysburg – A snow emergency will be declared for Gettysburg when snowfall accumulation reaches 2 inches. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes during a declared snow emergency. For more information, visit the borough’s website.

Cumberland County

Lemoyne – A snow emergency is effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes. Vehicles not removed from designated streets will be towed and the owners will be cited. For a list of prohibited parking locations, click here.

Wormleysburg – A snow emergency is effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes. Vehicles not removed from designated streets will be towed and the owners will be cited. For a list of prohibited parking locations, click here.

Dauphin County

Middletown – Mayor James H. Curry has declared a snow emergency effective 10 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. For more information, including snow emergency routes and parking restrictions, visit the borough’s website.

Lebanon County

Lebanon – The City of Lebanon has declared a snow alert. Residents are encouraged to begin moving parked vehicles from posted snow emergency routes. Parking is free on metered city parking lots for the duration of the snow alert. This is not a full snow emergency.

York County

Dover Township – A snow emergency is in effect for Dover Township starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday. It will continue through 10 p.m. Thursday. Parked vehicles are to be removed from roadways. Violators will be towed.

Stay with ABC27’s weather team for the latest on this storm.

