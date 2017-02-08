Most snow to accumulate during the morning commute

Stray rain and snow showers arrive after 9pm this evening with most of the snow melting when it reaches the ground. Steady snow develops after midnight with some melting still occurring. We believe a period of steady and heavy snow (1 to 2 inches per hour) will begin at 3am and last until 8am. At the same time, colder air will allow fast accumulation with 4 to 8 inches of snowfall expected by 8am Thursday morning. Travel will be greatly impaired Thursday morning with school delays and/or closings.

Once the snow wraps up, colder and blustery conditions will begin and last for the rest of the day with a chance for a passing snow shower or squall in the evening. We will have to monitor the radar for any chances for these squalls so please use caution if you plan to travel Thursday evening.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...