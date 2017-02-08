Midstate cities prepare for snow

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Salt trucks are filled and workers in Lancaster are ready to clean up what Mother Nature leaves behind.

“This is our first real snowstorm and the guys are ready,” said Donna Jessup, operations manager for the city’s Public Works Department.

Jessup told ABC 27 News that starting at 11:30 p.m. crews will be working 12-hour shifts to clean any snow.

“It’s 80 tons of salt for one trip around the city,” Jessup said.

Jessup said each shift will have 15 workers on plows to cover eight routes. She also said crews will focus on main routes, but she added that crews don’t pretreat roads.

“We’re using road salt,” Jessup said. “That’s all we use.”

Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said the city anticipates the storm starting as rain and then changing to snow. She said when the switch happens, they plan on having crews working to clean the snow.

Jessup said since there is a potential for significant snowfall, residents need to be ready for a snow emergency.

“That means all the vehicles need to to get off the snow emergency routes,” she said. “There are several snow emergency routes. Then we start removing snow from those areas.”

Harrisburg officials said they will have extra crews ready to clean up snow and that residents should be ready for a snow emergency.

