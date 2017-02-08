Man headed to trial for aiding wife’s suicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to trial for assisting in his wife’s death with a prescription drug overdose.

Philip M. Benight, 60, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and allowed the case to go to county court.

Authorities say Benight signed his 72-year-old wife, a dementia patient, out of Manor Care Health Services on Jan. 22 and drove her to their Conestoga home, then spoon-fed her pudding mixed with Oxycodone, Percocet, and Valium before taking the pills himself.

Both were found unconscious and revived. Mrs. Benight died at a hospital eight days later.

Benight is charged with causing or aiding suicide, a second-degree felony count defined as intentionally aiding another’s suicide or suicide attempt.

According to charging documents, Benight left a handwritten note that said insurance companies and the care home were “killing” them. He also typed a letter in which he stated he would have to kill his wife and then himself to stay out of prison.

The district attorney’s office said the woman had made multiple statements about not wanting to live in her condition.

