Lancaster man gets at least 10 years for injuring 2 in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old city man will spend 10 to 20 years in prison for a shooting incident that injured two people.

Francis S. Dinkins Jr. received the sentence after pleading guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related counts, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Dinkins in June 2016 fired multiple shots into a vehicle outside a house party in the 500 block of North Plum Street. Six people were in the vehicle; two were wounded and treated at a hospital.

