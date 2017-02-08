Lancaster man gets at least 10 years for injuring 2 in shooting

By Published: Updated:
francisdinkins_0

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old city man will spend 10 to 20 years in prison for a shooting incident that injured two people.

Francis S. Dinkins Jr. received the sentence after pleading guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related counts, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Dinkins in June 2016 fired multiple shots into a vehicle outside a house party in the 500 block of North Plum Street. Six people were in the vehicle; two were wounded and treated at a hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s