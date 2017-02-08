La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – La-Z-Boy has recalled power supplies sold with some of its lift chairs because the cover can break and expose the electrical components, posing a shock hazard to users.

The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric lift chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819).

They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.

Owners should contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement.

