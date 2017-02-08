In Your Community: Firefighter safety and marijuana decriminalization

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings, ABC27 employees went to West York’s and Penbrook’s meetings on Monday night.

In West York, borough council members discussed the possibility of decriminalizing marijuana. ABC27 has reported on what that could mean for your tax dollars.

People who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting had mixed feelings. One person expressed concerns the effort could lead to more drug use, while another said it could benefit the community if it saves tax dollars.

Council members did not vote on the measure.

They also discussed pedestrian improvements in the town square. A $300,000 grant would help with updating crosswalks and making it safer for people to walk around. This project has been in the works for a long time.

At the Penbrook Borough Council meeting, the fire chief expressed concerns about needing air pack replacements in five years and asked council members to start planning now. The cost could be as high as $150,000. The air packs have a significant impact on firefighters’ ability to put out fires and save lives.

Suez Water was going to replace a Penbrook water main Wednesday night, but the project was pushed back because of weather concerns. Service will now be interrupted in the northern part of the borough between 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 5 a.m. on Feb. 14. People affected should have received robocalls.

Additionally, Penbrook’s borough office will be closed between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays for lunch.

