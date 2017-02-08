How to be a Gettysburg battlefield volunteer

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fresh air and exercise are part of the attraction for a one-day volunteer project on Saturday, April 1 at the Gettysburg Battlefield.

The Civil War Trust and the Gettysburg National Military Park are looking for volunteers to help with spring cleaning in the Devil’s Den area.

Volunteers will cut brush and clear vegetation in what the Park Service terms an effort to keep the Civil War heritage not only preserved but pristine.

“Our Civil War sites need the public’s help,” superintendent Ed W. Clark said.

Tools will be provided.

Registration is required by emailing Matthew Gutt at Matthew_Gutt@nps.gov.

Additional info is available at www.civilwar.org/aboutus/events/park-day.

