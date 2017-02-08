Helicopter called to scene of crash at Shippensburg gas station

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A medical helicopter was called Wednesday night to fly a victim from the scene of a crash at a Shippensburg gas station.

The crash happened at 304 N. Earl St. around 9:50 p.m.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, emergency crews extricated the lone victim from the vehicle after it crashed into a concrete structure.

The gas station itself was not damaged, the dispatcher said.

