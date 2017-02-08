Gov. Wolf seeks rare arrangement to lease Farm Show Complex to close budget hole

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A vague note in the governor’s proposed budget released Tuesday is turning some heads.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he wants to lease the Farm Show Complex, only to have the state lease it back from the investor it leases it to.

Confused yet?

Here’s the idea in a nutshell. The state pegs the market value of the sprawling venue at $200 million, but in order to use that money, currently tied up as an asset, the state would have to sell it or, the thought goes, do what Wolf is proposing.

The Farm Show Complex pumps hundreds of millions of dollars in the state and local economies every year. This proposal, called a lease-leaseback agreement, aims to pump up the budget, too.

“I think we have to look at all options,” Rep. Patty Kim (D-Harrisburg) said following the governor’s budget address.

The governor’s office clarified Wednesday that nothing would change under the proposal. The state will still own and operate the Farm Show Complex. That’s good news for Kim. The complex is in her district.

“If this is something that could save us money and still maintain the same services and keep it open for residents, then I’m open to it,” she said.

Here’s how it would work, according to the governor’s office and the state Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Farm Show. The state leases the property to a third party investor. Ed O’Gorman, a financial advisor at River Wealth Advisors in Harrisburg, said that would most likely be a trust of some sort. That investor then leases it back to the state, which still owns the property.

The state gets $200 million up-front for the first lease to help close a hole in the state budget and then pays negotiated rental payments — including interest — annually over the next 29 years.

“I’m not going to sell the Farm Show and put it into the General Fund for one year of a budgetary fix,” Republican Sen. Jake Corman, the Senate majority leader, said after hearing Wolf’s Tuesday address.

That’s the beauty of it, the governor’s office said; the idea raises money while the state still owns and runs the Farm Show Complex. It’s sort of like a municipal bond program, O’Gorman, said, just without the bonds.

It’s a rare arrangement, O’Gorman said, seemingly used almost exclusively by governments. It’s been done in other states, but he called the complicated structure “a real doozy.”

There are drawbacks.

Taxpayers are still on the hook for the $200 million plus interest. Wolf touted the idea as a way to avoid hiking taxes, and while that may be true this year, Pennsylvanians are still paying for it, spread over 29 years.

And if a future legislature decides not to make a payment one year, there would be repercussions from the investor. It’s not clear what those might be, as they would likely be negotiated in the initial lease agreement.

“Those are the type of things we have to do when folks don’t want us to look at raising broad-based taxes like sales tax” and personal income tax, said Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate minority leader from Pittsburgh.

The state would need to issue a public request for proposals before anything else is done. After that, state officials would need to negotiate terms of the lease back to the state. It wasn’t clear Wednesday what, if any, legislative approval the governor’s needs to move forward.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...