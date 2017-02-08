Gent’s Nite Out: The Gift of Song!

Maybe you’ve already cleared the racks of chocolate, covered your loved one in diamonds, and sent enough flowers to build a garden. There’s still one more gift that can knock you Valentine’s socks off—the gift of music!

Gent’s Nite Out is one of 5 quartets comprised of experiences vocalists from the Keystone Capital Chorus that offer a more meaningful Valentine’s Day treat—they sing love songs!

Today, they sang us an example of their work and explained more about their amazing deal on this unique gift. For more information, visit www.kccsing.com or call 717-838-6146.