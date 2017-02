DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has closed a section of Peters Mountain Road (Route 225) in Dauphin County.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler says the south side of Peters Mountain Road is shut down in both directions.

No other details have been released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...