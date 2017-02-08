Dog food recalled after sedative drug detected

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because one batch was contaminated with the sedative pentobarbital.

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company says it’s received reports that five dogs became ill and one of those dogs died after eating Hunk of Beef Au Jus with lot number 1816E06HB13.

Although pentobarbital was detected in one batch, Evanger’s is recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week – with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB – and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

The 12-ounce cans were sold online and at retail stores in Pennsylvania and 14 other states.

The company said a supplier provides it with beef chunks from cows that are slaughtered in a USDA facility. It’s investigating how the sedative entered the supply.

The dog food should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call the company at 1-847-537-0102.

