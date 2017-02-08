Cedar Cliff Class of ’82 reunites to help friend in need

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Cliff High School Class of ’82 reunited to help an old friend.

Jim Turban says he met former classmate Mark Edwards in the halls of Cedar Cliff.

“An amazingly kind soul,” Turban said about Edwards. “That stuck with me.”

Edwards was memorable for his positivity and perseverance.

“He was the kid with the walker with the book bag on the front, tromping down the halls,” Turban said, “always had a smile on his face.”

Born with cerebral palsy, Edwards has limited motor functions and coordination.

“I used to help him and other handicap kids navigate the school,” Judy Krebs said.

Krebs and Turban got back in touch with Edwards when he posted on Facebook last year. Edwards unloaded about years of scummy landlords followed by months of hotel hopping in Massachusetts, where a friend promised him a better life.

“She was taking his pittance for social security,” Turban said.

Edwards had been scammed. He lost his money and returned to Pennsylvania with nowhere to live.

“At that point, it was full hands on deck for Mark,” Turban said.

Krebs brought hot meals each night to the hotel where Edwards was staying. Then, a classmate who owns property had a unit available. Turban added a ramp and other handicap features.

Mark moved in Wednesday, tears streaming down his face when he saw the space.

“I love each and every one of my classmates,” he said. “My years at Cedar Cliff High School were the best years of my life.”

Classmates near and far donated thousands of dollars for the moment.

“He makes you think about what’s important in life,” Krebs said.

It was a Cedar Cliff homecoming, with Edwards feeling like the king.

“Happy to be home. It’s been a very long time,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can make a deposit to the “Mark Edwards Fund” at any Members 1st office in the area.

