Carlisle police send warning about ‘grandparent scam’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are sending a warning about a scam that duped someone out of $5,000.

As a result of what police call the “grandparent scam,” the victim was made to believe that a member of his family was arrested and needed bail money to get out of jail for a DUI incident that occurred in New York.

The victim was told his family member initially needed $2,500 and was told to send money using Walmart’s money transfer service.

After sending money, the victim received another call in which he was asked for another $2,500. The victim sent that amount a second time.

The victim was called a third time and was asked to send another $2,140 for medical bills related to the false incident in New York. This time, the victim refused to pay and called police.

Police remind everyone that receives a similar call not to send money through any type of wiring service. It is best to verify any questions about a family member’s arrest before sending money.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...