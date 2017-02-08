Carlisle police send warning about ‘grandparent scam’

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are sending a warning about a scam that duped someone out of $5,000.

As a result of what police call the “grandparent scam,” the victim was made to believe that a member of his family was arrested and needed bail money to get out of jail for a DUI incident that occurred in New York.

The victim was told his family member initially needed $2,500 and was told to send money using Walmart’s money transfer service.

After sending money, the victim received another call in which he was asked for another $2,500. The victim sent that amount a second time.

The victim was called a third time and was asked to send another $2,140 for medical bills related to the false incident in New York. This time, the victim refused to pay and called police.

Police remind everyone that receives a similar call not to send money through any type of wiring service. It is best to verify any questions about a family member’s arrest before sending money.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s