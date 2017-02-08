Bail bondsman pleads guilty in assault, dog-stealing case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York-based bail bondsman has admitted in Lancaster County Court to assaulting a woman and stealing her dog.

Michael L. Hansen, 50, of Dover, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor counts including defiant trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief, and theft, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Authorities said Hansen and three bounty hunters went to the woman’s apartment in the 400 block of Manor Street in December 2015 and demanded she give him information on her ex-boyfriend’s whereabouts. He assaulted the woman and leveled a shotgun at neighbors.

Hansen took the dog to his office. It has since been returned to the woman.

The district attorney’s office said Hanson was ordered to serve four years on probation, pay $2,920 in restitution for damages to the apartment and medical bills, and he can no longer be associated with any bondsman or bail work.

