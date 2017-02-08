Before Eli Brooks, Spring Grove was a struggling basketball program. Now they are one of the best in York. Next season Eli will play for the University of Michigan but thanks to a unique tradition he will be bonded with the Rocket fans for years to come.

After every game head coach and Eli’s father James Brooks has his team meet the fans. Thanks to Eli’s rise to fame and the Rockets success its become quite the spectacle. Hundreds fill the Spring Grove court, taking pictures and getting autographs. It’s a thrill for the fans and just as fulfilling for the players.

Take a trip to Spring Grove and experience this tradition in A Basketball Life: Spring Grove’s Eli Brooks.

To see the rest of the “A Basketball Life” series check out Chris Whitaker and Fred Mulbah’s stories below.

