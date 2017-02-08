1 arrested, 1 wanted in Walmart theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking to arrest a second person caught on camera stealing from a Walmart store in Lancaster.
Police say 45-year-old Mario Eduardo Garcia-Aguila, of Lancaster, and a second male stole $700 worth of merchandise from the store along Lincoln Highway East.
Garcia-Aguila was taken into custody at the time of February 2 incident.
Surveillance footage shows the second male involved.
Garcia-Aguila has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.