1 arrested, 1 wanted in Walmart theft

Published: Updated:
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking to arrest a second person caught on camera stealing from a Walmart store in Lancaster.

Police say 45-year-old Mario Eduardo Garcia-Aguila, of Lancaster, and a second male stole $700 worth of merchandise from the store along Lincoln Highway East.

Garcia-Aguila was taken into custody at the time of February 2 incident.

Surveillance footage shows the second male involved.

Garcia-Aguila has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

