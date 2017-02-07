Wolf seeks cuts, shale tax to plug budget gap

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is gambling he can balance next year’s state budget by saving huge sums in human services programs and persuading the Republican-controlled Legislature to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

Facing a $3 billion projected deficit, Wolf also wants to charge local governments that rely solely on state police for law enforcement coverage and lease the huge Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Wolf on Tuesday proposed a $32.3 billion spending plan that includes a modest increase for public schools and maintains services for the vulnerable. It would seek $1 billion in new spending, but slash tax credits and school transportation aid and rely on a wide range of efficiency measures. It also would raise $1 billion through higher taxes, but leave income and sales tax rates unchanged.

The plan is for the fiscal year starting July 1.

