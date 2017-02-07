Wolf budget calls for slimming of state government, tax on gas drillers, lease of Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf laid out his 2017-18 budget to the General Assembly Tuesday, a $32.3 billion spending plan.

Early in his address, he played to Republican majorities in the legislature and the masses at home.

“In my proposed budget, there are no broad-based tax increases,” Wolf said in conceding there is no appetite for a hike in either the sales or personal income taxes. The line was met with applause in the House chamber where the address was delivered.

Wolf is promising to close an estimated $3 billion structural deficit with a combination of cuts and additional revenues. He says he can save $2 billion in government efficiencies, including consolidation of departments and incentivizing early retirements for state workers.

He’d get the other billion from a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling and the closing of “corporate loopholes.”

Wolf would like increases in spending for education, senior citizen programs and the fight against opioid abuse and drug overdoses.

After taking combative tones in his first two budgets, Wolf softened his delivery.

“I believe that we can leave the frustrating politics of old behind us, and work together to build a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in his 35-minute address.

It was clearly an olive branch to a GOP-heavy house and senate. But mere minutes after Wolf extended it, senate Republicans weighed in.

“He’s a failed governor,” barked Senator Scott Wagner (R-York) who is a candidate to replace Wolf. “He does not have the skills to do what’s needed here in Pennsylvania. He’s got to go.”

Wagner and other GOP members opposed an extraction tax in a depressed gas market. It won’t raise much revenue and it will scare job creators out of the state, they say.

They were also concerned that Wolf made no mention of pensions.

“We can do all the things that the governor suggested here today and we’ll be right back here looking at a deficit because we have not addressed the public pension problem in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-Centre). It should be noted that Wolf promised to sign whichever pension reform bill the house and senate sent him last session. They each had their own versions but Republicans in the two chambers couldn’t agree on a final plan.

Legislative Democrats supported their governor’s ideas. They especially like closing loopholes that keep corporations from paying “their fair share.”

“A family of four making $33,000 a year pays more taxes than 80 percent of the corporations in this state,” said Representative Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster). “Something’s wrong with that.”

Governor Wolf called for an increase in the minimum wage and would keep the $5 million payment to the city of Harrisburg for fire protection. Representative Patty Kim (D-Harrisburg) was pleased with that and curious about a proposal to lease the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The governor would look to get $200 million now and then pay it back over 29 years.

Is that creative financing?

Is it crazy?

Or is it the new norm in a cash-strapped commonwealth?

“Those are the kinds of things we have to do when folks don’t want us to raise broad-based taxes like sales taxes and PIT,” said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny).

Budget hearings begin in the House and Senate later this month. The budget deadline is June 30.

