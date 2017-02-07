Several inches of snow likely tonight into Thursday morning

Yesterday brought mild temperatures to part of the region and a little rain too. That was from a warm front lifting through. Today will bring the cold front. Ahead of it, temperatures will still be rather mild, in the 50s for most spots today. There could also be a shower or two as the cold front swings through. This cold front will stall across Pennsylvania later today and a wave of low pressure will ride along it and push moisture northward starting this evening and continuing overnight. Expect a rain shower or two this evening before precipitation changes over to a steady snowfall. The snow will last through the overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. 4-8″ seems like a good bet for the entire region before the storm winds down between 9am and noon. The rest of tomorrow will feature breezy conditions with occasional snow showers or squalls. Those squalls could put down an additional coating to 2 inches of snow later in the day. That’s a wild card, but it is something to be aware of as temperatures will be much colder tomorrow. Highs will only be in the lower 30s. Friday stays chilly but there are warmer temperatures returning for the weekend with a few rain showers by Sunday.

