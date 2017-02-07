Mild winter to bring a plowable snow to the Midstate

We continue damp and mild into the evening with a large range of temperatures across the region. Some areas are currently in the mid 60s (southern tier counties) with others just near 45F (near and east of Harrisburg). We stay unseasonably mild overnight with occasional drizzle to begin the morning commute. The remainder of our Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with highs hovering in the 50s.

The mild conditions leading up to our first significant snowfall will certainly play a part in how much snow actually sticks Wednesday night. Plan for a mix of rain/snow to begin late Wednesday evening (after 9pm) with temperatures cooling into the 40s. Any snow that initially falls will melt, but we believe the intensity of the snowfall later Wednesday night could help to achieve several inches of snow prior to sunrise Thursday morning. For much of the viewing area, we expect 2 to 5 inches of a wet, compacting snow overnight into early Thursday morning. As we approach the Thursday morning commute, temperatures will reach the lower 30s to allow for slush and snow covered roads. Thursday morning travel will be impacted with the possibility of school delays.

Colder and blustery conditions arrive for the rest of Thursday morning and afternoon. We also have to watch for an area of snow showers that could bring an additional coating to 2 inches later Thursday afternoon and evening. We are still working out the details on this quick round of snow for late Thursday, so check back later for more details.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder and Ryan Coyle

