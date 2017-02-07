Tech companies take stand against travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Through a Super Bowl ad, public statements and court filings, Silicon Valley’s biggest companies are taking a strong stand against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying high tech needs immigrants’ creativity and energy to stay competitive.

Although the companies are risking a backlash from customers who side with Trump, they say the pushback is necessary for an industry dependent on thousands of highly skilled foreign workers.

About 58 percent of the engineers and other high-skill employees in Silicon Valley were born outside the U.S., according to the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, an industry trade group.

Carl Guardino, CEO of the trade group, says that “immigration and innovation go hand in hand.”

He adds that the ban “cuts so deeply into the bone and marrow of what fuels the innovation economy that very few CEOs feel the luxury of sitting on the sidelines.”

The tech industry contends there aren’t enough Americans with the specialized skills these companies need. The ban, tech companies say, would make hiring even tougher and pressure them to move some operations abroad.

