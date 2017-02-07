Suspects wanted in West Shore liquor store theft

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking for help to identify two suspects accused of stealing from a liquor store.

Over $300 in merchandise was taken from the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lemoyne on Jan. 27.

Police say the suspects concealed the goods and left the store without paying.

Anyone able to identify the suspects is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Tips can also be submitted online.

