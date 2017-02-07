Showers and mild temperatures today, tracking some snow for Wednesday night

That spring-like feel will last for another day but periods of rain will accompany it on this Tuesday. While parts of the region did receive a few light showers overnight, an area of steady rain will arrive later this morning as temperatures continue to warm into the 40s. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch today, with temperatures approaching record warmth. The record today is 57 degrees set back in 2009. There will be lulls in the rain today too, especially during the afternoon. The front that is bringing the rainfall today will stall over the region tomorrow and then a wave will ride up that front for Wednesday night.

That wave of low pressure will lift northward as cold air from Canada drops southward into Pennsylvania. The combination of the developing low and cold air will bring a period of snow Wednesday night. After 9pm, the precipitation will likely start as a snow/rain mix before transitioning to all snow overnight. Amounts are still uncertain, especially due to the warmth preceding this event. Will any snow be able to stick at first? Southern tier counties also stand the best chance to see a few inches of accumulations with a sharp cut-off farther to the north and west. The snow should end by 8am Thursday morning with Thursday being a blustery and colder day. More details will emerge today as more data comes in so stay tuned. The workweek ends cold and blustery before a gradual spring-like warm up returns for the weekend.

