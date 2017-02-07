Reward offered for tips in Hall Manor shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men shot over the weekend in Harrisburg are expected to recover.

Police responded to Hall Manor around 9 Sunday night and found multiple shell casings on the street. They were notified by Harrisburg Hospital that two men with gunshot wounds were brought in by a private vehicle.

Following an investigation, police determined that one of the victims, a 17-year-old Hispanic male, was attacked by four Hispanic males. Police say the victim’s 22-year-old brother was at a residence and attempted to help him. Shots were fired at both brothers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-558-6900. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

