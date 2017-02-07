Protestors push for positive change after reported racial incident

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Messages of “love not hate” echoed throughout Annville on Tuesday.

A little over 50 protesters marched from the Lebanon Valley College campus to the square in Annville, demanding change after a racial slur was reportedly directed at an LVC student last month.

“Today is all about healing,” Ricky Bugg Sr., said.

Bugg Sr., whose son reported being called a racial slur by the founder of Just Wing It, Chris Behney.

Bugg Sr. told demonstrators that Tuesday’s event was not about him or his son. He also said truth still needs to revealed and that racism has no place in the community.

“We’re just catalysts, if you will, for something that needs to happen that’s long overdue,” he told ABC27 News.

Gavin Kolaric, a Senior at LVC, said he marched on Tuesday to show that students promote change.

“It’s important because we’re all one race,” he said. “We’re all human. So it does not matter the color of your skin, who you go to bed with at night, it doesn’t matter your religion. What matters is we’re people and need to be treated as such.”

LVC President Dr. Lewis Thanye also stopped by Tuesday’s protest. He said the school supports the Bugg family as they talk about race.

“We want Annville to be a place where our students feel safe, welcome and our students want that,” he said.

The Bugg family has said they intend to file a lawsuit against Just Wing It.

Employees of Just Wing It did not return phone calls for the story.

The owner of a Lebanon County restaurant refused to apologize Monday for using a racial slur toward a black customer.

Behney said last month Bugg and his friend were acting rowdy in his restaurant. He says when the student used a slur, he only repeated it.

Annville Police Chief Bernard Dugan said the incident at Just Wing It is concerning, but it doesn’t warrant criminal charges. Police had been investigated Bugg for disorderly conduct and the owner for ethnic intimidation.

Behney blamed LVC for what he called a “smear campaign.”

