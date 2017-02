RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are responding to a home where a propane tank has exploded, closing a section of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, police said.

Rt. 30 is closed between North Ronks and South Soudersberg roads until further notice.

Police say the home in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East has partially collapsed, but no one was injured.

