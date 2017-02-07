Prisoner faces more time for “brutal, sadistic” beatings

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County inmate will serve up to 30 additional years in prison for a series of beatings described as “brutal” and “sadistic.”

Last week in court, Alexander Ramos-Pacheco, 27, was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison on several new charges, including aggravated assault and use of an electronic incapacitation device.

Judge Donald Totaro ordered that Pacheco serve the new sentence consecutively to the decade-long sentence he is currently serving for child sex abuse.

Ramos-Pacheco pleaded guilty in November to beating a woman for years at his Lancaster city home. Authorities say he strangled the woman and abused her with a stun gun, zapping her more than 20 times, leaving marks and scars on her body.

Judge Totaro called the abuse “brutal” and “sadistic.” Lancaster city police Detective Randy Zook said the woman endured “daily horror” and would have likely become a homicide victim had police not intervened.

In court, prosecutors played a 5-minute audio recording of one of the beatings Ramos-Pacheco recorded on his cellphone.

Ramos-Pacheco also pleaded guilty to three counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and stalking.

His current sentence is for the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl that authorities say he met online and then drove out of state to meet in person.

