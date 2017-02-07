Police make several arrests on welfare fraud charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say they arrested seven people Friday on charges related to welfare fraud.

According to police, a drug investigation at Kennedy Fried Chicken on North 6th Street is what led to the discovery of fraudulent transactions there at two other city businesses.

Those businesses included 4 Star Market and 4G Supermarket on Derry Street.

Four store owners have been arrested and charged: Samina Akhter and Saif Ud Din, of Steelton, and Waqas Ahmad and Awais Ahma, of Oberlin, all face fraudulent traffic in food orders, conspiracy to fraudulent traffic and access device fraud. Idris Ali, of Oberlin, is charged with fraudulent traffic in food orders and conspiracy to the same.

Vanessa Orosco, Christopher Vogt-Myers, Zina Foster, Eugene Diggs, Taisha Snowden, all of Harrisburg, have been charged with buying/exchanging federal food stamps at one of the three businesses.

Vogt-Myers, Foster and Snowden are still wanted.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Heffner at 717-255-3181 or Corporal Henry at 717-255-3130 or send an email to DHeffner@cityofhbg.com.

Harrisburg police were assisted by the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General, Pennsylvania National Guard Counterdrug Joint Task Force and the Dauphin County District Attorney Office.

