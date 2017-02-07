Police find Taco Bell robbery suspect hiding in construction equipment

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect accused of a robbing a York County Taco Bell Tuesday was arrested after police found him hiding in construction equipment.

The West Manchester Township Police Department was called to a robbery at the Taco Bell in the 2100 block of White Street around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the robbery occurred when a manager left the restaurant to make a bank deposit. She was confronted by the suspect while getting into her vehicle. The suspect demanded the manager start the vehicle and get out.

Police said the suspect threatened to shoot the manager if she did not do what he wanted.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle before fleeing the area on foot, heading in the direction of Route 30.

Police caught up with the suspect a short time later hiding in construction equipment at the intersection of routes 74 and 30. A bank deposit bag taken in the robbery was found with him.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Jackson, was charged with robbery, attempting to commit robbery of a motor vehicle and making terroristic threats.

Jackson has no fixed address but has ties to New York and has an extensive criminal history.

No one was injured in the incident.

