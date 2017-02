Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a work release escapee.

Tyrone Mosley has been wanted since May 10, 2016. Police say that’s when he walked away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center and never returned.

Mosley is believed to be in the Selinsgrove area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

