Pennsylvania Senate passes bill targeting sanctuary cities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing a measure that could cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in state subsidies to cities and counties that don’t honor detention requests from federal immigration authorities.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill targeting sanctuary cities on Tuesday, 37-12. Every Republican voted for the bill, as did three Democrats.

Senate staff aides say the subsidies that could get blocked under the bill totaled $1.3 billion last year to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more than a dozen counties. That included law enforcement grants and money meant to protect neglected or troubled children.

The bill doesn’t specify which state agency would determine which municipalities and counties qualify as sanctuary cities. But Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia says as many as 32 counties could qualify as sanctuary cities.

