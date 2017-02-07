“Mom, put your phone down!”

Most of us are a bunch of hypocrites. We hop on our soap boxes and proclaim that the world would be so much better if everyone just got off their phones and talked to each other. Then we step off said soap boxes and go back to mindlessly scrolling through Facebook while missing what’s right in front of us. Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Dennis Owens talk about the controversial way a daycare is trying to get parents to put down their phones and pay attention to their kids, and how we can be more aware of when technology starts to take over our lives.

They also discuss the five things you need to know before pleading guilty to a speeding ticket, and the latest U.S. Supreme Court and immigration executive order updates.

