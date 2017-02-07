Mechanicsburg could get state of the art cellphone, GPS technology

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Do you notice your cellphone reception isn’t good in parts of Mechanicsburg? That could be changing.

Mechanicsburg could be the first Midstate community getting state of the art technology using traffic light poles to increase bandwidth for Verizon customers.

Gregory Glessner has been playing classical violin for 18 years. He sells them at Hershey Violins on West Main Street in Mechanicsburg. He notices major issues with cellphone reception in the store.

“It can be spotty,” Glessner said. “Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes it’s breaking up and you’re like, ‘What? What? What?’ Sometimes the person on the other end can’t really hear you.”

Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski hopes to change that.

The Mechanicsburg Borough Council is considering putting small cell towers and GPS units on traffic light poles at nine intersections.

“You should not be texting and driving,” Ciecierski said. “However, it’s something that happens, and it’s causing problems for someone that’s walking down the street, and all of a sudden, all the bandwidth is going to the people in the cars.”

Verizon would pay the Borough about $30,000 a year for the project over a 10- to 20-year period. Ciecierski said this would save taxpayers money.

“Mechanicsburg is, for all intensive purposes, a pass-through it seems to be lately. We’re trying to get people to stop,” Ciecierski said.

“When people drive by, use their, phones, especially when they’re stopped at a red light, when they’re really not supposed to be, it sucks our bandwidth anyway,” Glessner said.

Ciecierski expects to get conditional approval for the project at the Mechanicsburg Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The cell phone towers at GPS units would be at these nine intersections:

Main Street and Market Street

Main Street and Walnut Street

Simpson Street and Walnut Street

Market Street and Simpson Street

York Street and Simpson Street

York Street and Main Street

Filbert Street and Simpson Street

Simpson Street and Main Street (at the Point)

Allendale Road and Simpson Street

