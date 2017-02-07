Man shot Monday night in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Monday night shooting that injured a man is under investigation in Harrisburg.

Police were called just before midnight to the 1600 block of North 3rd Street for a report of shots fired.

A 59-year-old man was found with an injury to his left calf. He was taken to a hospital where he is in good condition.

The victim reported to police he was approached by an unknown male while he was walking. The suspect fired several shots.

Police do not have a physical description of the shooter at this time, but said evidence was collected at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Silvio with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-6516 or email him at CSilvio@cityofhbg.com

Tips can also be submitted online.

