Liberty Tax: Giving Back

Aside from bearing the burden of doing many people’s taxes, Liberty Tax continues to support the community through food drives, blood drives, and various weeks of appreciation.

Their next blood drive will run at both their Carlisle and Shippensburg offices on Saturday, March 4.

Appreciation events are as follows:

February 14th-20th  Military & Veterans.

February 21st-27th  Teachers, Coaches & School Administration

February 28th– March 5th Police & Fire Departments

March 6th -12th  Healthcare providers

March 13th-19th  Senior Citizens

March 20th-26th   Volunteers & Non-profit Workers

These returns will be free for new clients and 50% off of prior clients.

To learn more, go online or check out the video above.

