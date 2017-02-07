In Your Community: Schools, pools, and tax rebates

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings in the community, ABC27 employees went to Halifax Borough Council and Penn Manor School Board meetings on Monday night.

Halifax Borough Council is awarding a bid for a new sidewalk project along Route 225. The goal is to make it safer for people to walk between town, the schools, and stores. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Council members also gave an update on the community pool. ABC27 has reported on its closure due to a filtration tank that needs to be replaced. Council members say it will stay out of commission and is unlikely to reopen this spring.

Penn Manor School Board voted to raise the maximum income level for property tax rebates from $15,000 to $20,000. This will allow more families in the district to get financial help through reimbursements. The maximum reimbursement amount is $650. The new policy will go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year.

Board members also discussed the district-supported cosmetology school. At a previous meeting, they voted to discontinue the program in three years. Board members are now discussing replacement options, such as a type of digital media education program.

The school district is adding AP Seminar and AP Research capstone courses to the high school.

