High school senior raising money to build Perry County Memorial Wall

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County teenager is raising money to build a memorial, honoring Perry County men and women who have died while serving their country.

Laura Steele, 17, came up with the idea of the Perry County Memorial Wall, after attending memorial services for friends of her brothers. Her oldest brother joined the Marines when she was five, with her other brother enlisting in the Army soon after.

The borough donated a vacant lot, across the street from Blue Mountain Outfitters, to build the memorial.

The wall will be engraved with the names of Perry County service members who died while serving their country, dating back to World War I.

“I wanted to do something to remember the men and women that gave their lives for our freedom,” said Steele. “I hope they see this project , and think ‘My family member, or my loved one, is not forgotten.’ They are truly not going to leave us, because we are going to remember them. We have to. We can’t forget about those who served for us.”

Steele is now trying to raise the $75,000 needed for the memorial, with a goal of reaching that number by Veterans’ Day in November.

The “Buy a Brick” campaign allows people or businesses to engrave a brick for between $100 and $500. Order forms are available at the Perry County Memorial Wall Facebook page, as well as at the Marysville borough office. People can also donate any amount they wish to help build the memorial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...