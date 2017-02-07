Harrisburg preservation group wants your input on 2017 priorities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a constant struggle in areas like the Midstate rich in history dating back centuries: What do you preserve, and how do you preserve it?

The ongoing battle to save the Bell Tavern in Silver Spring Township is a prime example, but the group trying to save that historic structure is just one of many fighting to refurbish and repurpose buildings in their own towns.

“I see a place that has a tremendous amount of history,” Jeanie Glaser said, standing on the side of Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

She looked up at what, over several decades, became Buck’s Tavern.

“It’s actually ‘Buck’ as in ‘John Buck,'” she said, “who was the owner in the mid-19th century. He was actually an ancestor of mine.”

The building, constructed in phases, has roots in the mid-1700s. “It’s seen a lot,” Glaser, a member of the West Hanover Township Historical Society, said with a laugh.

A developer tried to buy it, then the township did at the end of last year; now its future is uncertain. That’s a familiar refrain around the Midstate.

“They’re important to their surroundings, they’re important architecture, they’re important to history,” David Morrison, executive director of the Historic Harrisburg Association, said.

That group is looking to update its preservation priorities for 2017. For the last several years the association has published its priorities — the buildings it wants to focus on in the upcoming months.

“A few new ones will come on, a few will go off,” Morrison said of the list, “either because they’ve been restored or they’ve been demolished.”

The current rundown, consisting of 20-or-so structures in Harrisburg, contains well-known properties like the Broad Street Market and the Walnut Street Bridge, as well as a number of mansions and historic homes.

This year, Marrison said, William Penn High School will make the list, as will the Zembo Shrine Center. They’ll join the list alongside other recently added priorities, like the state mental hospital campus off Cameron Street.

The state wants to sell it; HHA wants to make sure at least part of it is preserved when they do.

“What we don’t want to see happen is this beautiful campus flattened off to become a trucking warehouse,” Morrison said.

The group is looking for public input to add to its list of priorities; they simply can’t identify every historic building that should be included by themselves.

“We’ll be happy to come look at a property that they’d like us to give consideration to,” Morrison said.

If you’d like to suggest a building for consideration for this year’s preservation priorities list, you can find contact information here.

Meanwhile, the group Preservation Pennsylvania this week added Buck’s Tavern to their list of at-risk historic properties, saying the township, which owns it, doesn’t have a use for the building itself.

But listing it there is a step in the right direction for Glaser.

“What it adds to this area,” she said, “you can’t replace that. You can’t measure it.”

