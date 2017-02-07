Giant Food Stores: Curing the Winter Blues!

Winter has arrived in Central Pennsylvania! If the darker days and cooler temperatures are getting you down, you may be suffering from the “winter blues.” Today Giant Nutritionist Madelyn Barrows will be sharing some feel-good foods to add to your diet this winter.

“Research shows there is a connection between the foods we eat and how we feel. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil, like the Mediterranean diet, have been associated with a reduced risk for depression. Meanwhile, foods like sweets and fast foods have actually been associated with an increased risk for feelings of depression,” tells Madelyn.

She brought with her a beautiful assortment of foods that fall into the former category. For additional information, watch the video above or visit www.giantfoodstores.com.

