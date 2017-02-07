Fee proposed for areas served solely by PA State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians living in areas served solely by State Police could pay more for protection under a new budget proposal.

In his 2017-2018 budget presentation, Governor Tom Wolf introduced a new revenue generator that would amount to a $25 Per Capita fee for hundreds of municipalities that do not have their own officers on patrol. That could amount to an estimated $63,000,000 in added revenue to fund police services statewide.

“Individuals don’t pay it. Its an assessment to the municipality,” said Randy Albright, PA Budget Secretary.

Albright told reporters that the new fee would be a way to balance the way State Police is funded, by putting more of the burden on those regions that use the service exclusively. He offered one reporter an example of imbalance, saying that people in Philadelphia pay for both the city police department and State Police, essentially picking up the tab for others who use State Police much more than they do.

Opponents of the change say it asks people to pay more for something they’re already receiving, but it doesn’t improve the service.

“You’re talking an additional $142,500 a year,” said Michael Yingling, a Supervisor in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County. “And our taxpayers here in this township are already paying enough money. We already pay for police service.”

Yingling says his rural community of approximately 5,700 residents has never had a local police department due to cost, and relies strictly on Troopers from the nearby Troop H headquarters of the PA State Police. However, he says while he feels the State Police do a “great job” serving his community, residents are accustomed to and expect longer slower response times due to the large area a Trooper might be covering at the time of a call.

Yingling called the budget proposal “gut wrenching,” adding that imposing a flay $25 fee on all municipalities based purely on population could be unfair.

“I see our monthly crime reports, and there is very little in our township,” he said. “Most of the State Police activity is on Interstate 81, which is in our township, but it is mostly people passing through the area. We just don’t have the volume of calls in this township.”

Unlike many other municipalities, East Hanover could stand to absorb the new fees easier by earmarking a portion of its annual share of gaming revenue from Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course. However, with those dollars currently in limbo, the Township could have to pass the new fees onto residents, if the proposal moves forward.

Additionally, Yingling says if the Township is going to be charged more for State Police, he expects better coverage and more Troopers on patrol.

“And that’s going to be a big problem,” he says. “They have a real shortage of cadets applying for the State Police. They can’t meet their quotas right now. And they want a tax to provide more police protection that they can’t provide right now?”

(The portion of the Governor’s 2017-2018 budget proposal regarding Pennsylvania State Police begins on page 701.)

