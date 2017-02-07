Feds, states square off in court over Trump travel ban

Eric Tucker and Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2014, file photo, Dennis Riordan, left, attorney for defendant Barry Bonds, argues before an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The federal appellate court is hearing arguments whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2014, file photo, Dennis Riordan, left, attorney for defendant Barry Bonds, argues before an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The federal appellate court is hearing arguments whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A panel of federal appellate court judges will hear arguments in the pitched fight over President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban in a case headed for a possible final face-off at the Supreme Court.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a telephone hearing Tuesday afternoon with lawyers from the federal government and states suing Trump.

On Monday the Justice Department filed a new defense of Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The lawyers said the travel ban was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority.

The filing was the latest salvo in a high-stakes legal fight surrounding Trump’s order, which was halted Friday by a federal judge in Washington state. Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s