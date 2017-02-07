Coming attraction to Midstate Park

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A GaGa Ball Pit is coming to South Hanover Township.

During the Lion’s Club’s February 5 meeting, members presented South Hanover Township officials with a $4,000 check for Phase 2 of the complex build scheduled for this spring.

GaGa Ball is a group game and the goal is to hit the ball at or below the opponents’ knees to eliminate them from the pit. The last player standing is the winner.

The pit will be located near the Pirate Ship Playground at 161 Patriot Way, Hershey, PA.

South Hanover Township Parks & Recreation Board along with the board of supervisors thanked Lion’s Club for the contribution.

