Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for $100,000 on eBay

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This June 20, 2015 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Harambe, a western lowland gorilla, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 28, 2016, to protect a 3-year-old boy who had entered its exhibit. In some parts of Africa, tourists and researchers routinely trek into the undergrowth to see gorillas in their natural habitat where there are no barriers or enclosures. (Jeff McCurry/Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via The Cincinatti Enquirer via AP, File)
A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

Bidding on the cheese snack the seller said he found in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot dead by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

