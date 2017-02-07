Carlisle pursues stormwater park to deal with flooding

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Carlisle presented a model for a multi-million dollar stormwater park on Fairground Avenue.

The effort is in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County.

During heavy rainfall, Carlisle experiences many pockets of flooding. Currently, there is no stormwater detention in the open space near Fairground Avenue.

In addition to the stormwater collection areas, the park would also include a playground, amphitheater, and sculpture garden.

Neighbors have been working since 2014 to redevelop the site, as well as deal with recurring flooding issues.

Sari Soffer is getting more information about the plans and speaking to Carlisle residents about how this could improve their neighborhood. Watch ABC27 News at 5 for the latest details.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...