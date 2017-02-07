Carlisle has a new chief of police

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
landis

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is welcoming a new chief of police.

Taro Landis will join the department on March 1.

Landis replaces Lt. Stephen Latshaw who took over as interim police chief after the retirement of Stephen Margeson.

Prior to coming to Carlisle, Landis served for almost three decades with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department in Chester County.

Landis has also served with the United States Marine Corp and United States Army Reserve.

The Sentinel has contributed to this report.

