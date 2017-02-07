Bald eagle flying with steel trap on talons

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bald eagle flying around the Gettysburg area is getting a lot of attention from a steel animal trap hooked onto its talons.

Codorus State Park volunteer Karen Lippy says she’s been searching for the bird the past three days.

Lippy says Monday she and volunteer Wendy Looker drove around for five hours trying to find the bird. She believes they found the birds nest on private property in Bonneauville, PA.

Tuesday morning, the volunteers set up a scope and took pictures. There are two birds in the nest, they believe the male has the trap on his talons. The volunteers say one of the bird’s toes is turning black, which means it is dying and could lead to an infection in the bird’s body that may lead to death.

If the bird is in good condition, it will go into the Rehabitat Inc. program until it can be well enough to be released.

Lippy says a volunteer has already reached out willing to pay for the bird’s foot surgery bill.

